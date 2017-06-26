Officers Injured After Brawl Breaks Out At California Mall

June 26, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Westfield Mall

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS) — An upscale mall in California was forced into lockdown when a brawl broke out just before closing.

The chaotic scene took place inside the Westfield Mall in San Francisco Sunday night.

Cellphone video shows dozens of police officers struggling to break up multiple fights.

Authorities say some officers were assaulted, while others were injured.

Several people were detained in connection to the brawl, but, so far, no official arrests have been made.

