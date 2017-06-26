Officers Injured After Brawl Breaks Out At California Mall

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS) — An upscale mall in California was forced into lockdown when a brawl broke out just before closing.
The chaotic scene took place inside the Westfield Mall in San Francisco Sunday night.
Police: Driver Allegedly Under The Influence Crashes Car Into Motel Swimming Pool
Cellphone video shows dozens of police officers struggling to break up multiple fights.
Authorities say some officers were assaulted, while others were injured.
College Cuts Ties With Professor For Allegedly Saying Otto Warmbier ‘Got Exactly What He Deserved’
Several people were detained in connection to the brawl, but, so far, no official arrests have been made.