Police: Driver Allegedly Under The Influence Crashes Car Into Motel Swimming Pool

June 26, 2017 7:37 AM
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (CBS) — Police say a driver allegedly under the influence slammed through a wall and crashed into a motel swimming pool in California.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in San Pedro.

Seven people were hurt and treated for minor injuries.

An eyewitness described what the scene looked like, right after the crash.

“It was heartbreaking,” the woman said. “I saw kids getting treated. It was terrible.”

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, but he’s in critical condition.

