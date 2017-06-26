College Cuts Ties With Professor For Allegedly Saying Otto Warmbier ‘Got Exactly What He Deserved’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The University of Delaware is cutting ties with a professor for her alleged social media comments about Otto Warmbier.
In a statement, the university announced that Katherine Dettwyler, an adjunct anthropology professor, would not be re-hired to teach in the future.
In a now deleted Facebook post, Dettwyler reportedly wrote in part that Warmbier “got exactly what he deserved.”
Warmbier died last week after returning home in a coma from a 17-month imprisonment in North Korea.
Doctors at the hospital said Warmbier had suffered a severe neurological injury from an unknown cause. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea in March 2016.
His family and others have blamed North Korea for his condition.