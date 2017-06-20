Alarm Clock Going Off Behind Wall Every Day At 6:50 PM For Past 13 Years At Couple’s Home

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Some projects you should leave to the professionals.

A Pittsburgh man is reminded of that hard-learned lesson every night at exactly 10 minutes to 7 p.m.

Thirteen years ago, Jerry Lynn dropped an alarm clock behind his living room wall.

He says he set the alarm on the clock, and then lowered it into a vent to help him figure out where to punch a hole for a television hookup.

“As I was laying it down, all of a sudden I heard it go thunk as it came loose,” said Lynn. “Maybe three to four months it would run out of battery, that was in September 2004. It is still going off every day.”

Lynn and his wife, Sylvia, are still holding out hope that the clocks seemingly immortal battery will soon die.

