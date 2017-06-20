Girl Scouts To Have Opportunity To Earn Merit Badges In Cybersecurity

June 20, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Cybersecurity, Girl Scouts

PALO ALTO, Calif. (CBS) — They may be famous for their cookies but Girl Scouts now have the opportunity to earn 18 new merit badges in cybersecurity.

The Girl Scouts Organization is partnering with cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks in California.

They’re teaming up to help young girls learn computer science.

The curriculum will range from privacy to coding and ethical hacking.

“We know we need diverse groups of people to go and get the talent in cybersecurity and the Girl Scouts has millions of girls so why not partner with them,” said Rinki Sethi of the Palo Alto Networks.

The cybersecurity courses and merit badges are still in development but are expected to be ready by the fall of 2018.

