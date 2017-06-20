Burglars Steal $30,000 In Precious Gems, Stones From Mineral Museum

FRANKLIN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in North Jersey are looking for the burglars who broke into a museum and stole $30,000 in precious stones and gems.
Those burglars are probably nursing some wounds after the heist.
Girl Scouts To Have Opportunity To Earn Merit Badges In Cybersecurity
The incident happened Monday at the Franklin Mineral Museum in Sussex County.
Freeholder Phil Crabb posted pictures of the crime scene on Facebook. Photos show blood stains on the glass.
Franklin police say at least one of the criminals has a severe cut.
Watch: Rat Drags Trash Bag Across New York Sidewalk, Pulls Pizza Out Of It
They’re asking doctors and hospitals to be on the lookout.