Burglars Steal $30,000 In Precious Gems, Stones From Mineral Museum

June 20, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Franklin Mineral Musuem, Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in North Jersey are looking for the burglars who broke into a museum and stole $30,000 in precious stones and gems.

Those burglars are probably nursing some wounds after the heist.

The incident happened Monday at the Franklin Mineral Museum in Sussex County.

Freeholder Phil Crabb posted pictures of the crime scene on Facebook. Photos show blood stains on the glass.

Franklin police say at least one of the criminals has a severe cut.

They’re asking doctors and hospitals to be on the lookout.

