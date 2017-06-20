Watch: Rat Drags Trash Bag Across New York Sidewalk, Pulls Pizza Out Of It

June 20, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: brooklyn, Rat

NEW YORK (CBS) — Rats in New York City are known to be bold.

When they find something they want, they take it and don’t care who’s watching.

A woman in Brooklyn caught one of those bold rats in the act.

The rat was spotted dragging a trash bag several times bigger than itself across a Brooklyn sidewalk last Thursday.

Neighbors say they’re used to seeing rats running around the area.

“Even when I’m standing in front of my house, you can see them running past your feet like they’re playing tag. They act like it’s their block,” said one neighbor.

Eventually, the rat decides it can’t take the bag any further and pulls a pizza out of it.

The rat then scurries into a hole in the ground and disappears.

