Michael Phelps To Race Great White Shark

June 20, 2017 7:10 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Swimmer Michael Phelps has faced some serious competition on his way to 23 Olympic gold medals.

However, he’s never faced an opponent like this.

The Discovery Channel says Phelps will race a great white shark as part of its “Shark Week” programming next month.

They’re calling it “Great Gold Vs. Great White.”

So far, there’s no word if Phelps will use a shark cage for the match.

