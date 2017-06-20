Boeing To Test Self-Flying Planes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems self-driving cars are all but a reality and now the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturer is working on the next step.
Boeing is working on self-piloting planes.
Michael Phelps To Race Great White Shark
The company says increasing demand for flights, and a shortage of pilots, are the main reasons for their research.
They say planes can already take-off, cruise, and land without pilots and they plan to start simulations this summer.
Robocalls On The Rise: More Than 45.9 Million Calls Made In May
Tests on a real plane could some as soon as next year.
One Comment