Boeing To Test Self-Flying Planes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems self-driving cars are all but a reality and now the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturer is working on the next step.

Boeing is working on self-piloting planes.

The company says increasing demand for flights, and a shortage of pilots, are the main reasons for their research.

They say planes can already take-off, cruise, and land without pilots and they plan to start simulations this summer.

Tests on a real plane could some as soon as next year.

