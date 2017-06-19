WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 8 P.M. | Full Weather Coverage

Report: 76ers Interested In Adding Kevin Love

June 19, 2017 3:28 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric….and Kevin Love?

According to NBA insider Joe Kotoch, the Sixers are interested in acquiring the Cavaliers power forward, if possible.

The Pacers and Cavs are reportedly discussing a trade that could send Paul George to Cleveland. According to Kotoch’s report, the Sixers could be the third team in that deal and a potential landing spot for Love.

Earlier on Monday the Sixers announced they have acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Celtics, presumably to select guard Markelle Fultz.

The Process is heating up.

