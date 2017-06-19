WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 8 P.M. | Full Weather Coverage

Report: 76ers Chose Markelle Fultz Over Jimmy Butler

June 19, 2017 12:48 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers could have acquired Jimmy Butler, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Instead, they called Boston and acquired the No. 1 overall pick in order to select 19-year-old Markelle Fultz on Thursday.

“Philadelphia said, ‘We don’t want Jimmy Butler, we like our youth movement,” Smith said on ESPN.

Smith reports the Celtics plan to use the Sixers’ No. 3 overall pick in order to acquire Butler. Then, they hope to sign Gordon Heyward in free-agency.

The Celtics hope a core of Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, Butler, and Heyward will put them on par with the Cavaliers immediately in the east. The Sixers plan to build a championship contender with Fultz, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Dario Saric.

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch