Report: 76ers Chose Markelle Fultz Over Jimmy Butler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers could have acquired Jimmy Butler, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.
Instead, they called Boston and acquired the No. 1 overall pick in order to select 19-year-old Markelle Fultz on Thursday.
“Philadelphia said, ‘We don’t want Jimmy Butler, we like our youth movement,” Smith said on ESPN.
Smith reports the Celtics plan to use the Sixers’ No. 3 overall pick in order to acquire Butler. Then, they hope to sign Gordon Heyward in free-agency.
The Celtics hope a core of Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, Butler, and Heyward will put them on par with the Cavaliers immediately in the east. The Sixers plan to build a championship contender with Fultz, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Dario Saric.