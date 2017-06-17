Fultz Working Out For Sixers Amid Trade Rumors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Adding to the rumors of a potential deal that would land the Philadelphia 76ers the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Washington guard Markelle Fultz is working out for the team Saturday, the Sixers organization confirmed.
The Sixers are is in serious talks with the Boston Celtics in acquiring the No. 1 overall pick, according to multiple reports. That pick, of course, no doubt would be Fultz, the top player in the draft according to multiple analysts. Fultz averaged 23 points and nearly six assists a game for the Huskies.
According to reports, the Sixers are waiting on medical information on Fultz.
The team said it will hold a pre-draft workout at 6 p.m. at the Training Complex in Camden.
It is not known which current players or what future picks the Sixers would give up or if it would include the unprotected 2018 Los Angeles Lakers pick or the unprotected 2019 Sacramento Kings pick.
The NBA Draft will be held Thursday, June 22.