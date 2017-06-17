BREAKING: Judge Declares Mistrial In Sex Assault Case Against Bill Cosby 

Fultz Working Out For Sixers Amid Trade Rumors

June 17, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Markelle Fultz, NBA Draft, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Adding to the rumors of a potential deal that would land the Philadelphia 76ers the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Washington guard Markelle Fultz is working out for the team Saturday, the Sixers organization confirmed.

The Sixers are is in serious talks with the Boston Celtics in acquiring the No. 1 overall pick, according to multiple reports. That pick, of course, no doubt would be Fultz, the top player in the draft according to multiple analysts. Fultz averaged 23 points and nearly six assists a game for the Huskies.

According to reports, the Sixers are waiting on medical information on Fultz.

READ: Cowboys Fan Charged In Fight About Eagles Sues Over Bail

The team said it will hold a pre-draft workout at 6 p.m. at the Training Complex in Camden.

It is not known which current players or what future picks the Sixers would give up or if it would include the unprotected 2018 Los Angeles Lakers pick or the unprotected 2019 Sacramento Kings pick.

The NBA Draft will be held Thursday, June 22.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch