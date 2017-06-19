Attorney Surprised Prosecutors Moved So Quickly To Announce Cosby Will Be Retried

Philadelphia (CBS) – Philadelphia Attorney George Parry reacted to the mistrial ruling in the trial against Bill Cosby for aggravated sexual assault, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he was surprised the prosecution moved so quickly to announce the charges would be re-filed.

“They’ve got to prove the case in court. However this turned out, it could be one angry holdout who was holding out for acquittal, or it could be the other way around, we just don’t know, but I found it remarkable that the prosecutor, right there, as they determined it was a hung jury, immediately announced that they were going to re-try the case.”

Parry said that, despite an overwhelming amount of media commentary, this outcome is not unwarranted.

“I think both sides of the case had a lot to work with and I think that reasonable people could reach different conclusions about whether Cosby was guilty or not guilty. There’s all the usual media spin, this was the power of celebrity at work and patriarchy and insensitivity to women’s issues, so forth and so on.”

He does not think it will be long until many of the jurors step forward to reveal the inner workings of their deliberations.

“There’s no prohibition on jurors talking afterwards and they can be interviewed and they can tell the world what went on in that jury room. Sometimes, judges will say to the jury, please don’t talk to the media but there is no rule of law that says that they can’t talk to the media and I would expect that, at some point, we’re going to find our what went on in the jury room.”