‘Hopelessly Deadlocked’: Judge Declares Mistrial In Cosby Sex Assault Case

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The jury is deadlocked. After nearly a week of deliberations, the judge declared a mistrial Saturday in the sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby.

The jury had been deliberating since Monday when they told told Judge Steven O’Neill they were “hopelessly deadlocked.”

#BREAKING: 12/12 jurors indicate they're "hopelessly deadlocked," cannot be resolved by further deliberations. Mistrial declared #CosbyTrial — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) June 17, 2017

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says his office will retry Cosby.

Prosecutors tell judge they plan to retry their case against #BillCosby, to which at least one Constand supporter fist pumps: "Yeah!" — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) June 17, 2017

Cosby remains free on bail.

William H. Cosby Jr. remains free on bail. New trial date will be set. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) June 17, 2017

The actor and comedian did not testify during the trial.

The fast-moving case went to the jury of seven men and five women on Day 6 of the trial after closing arguments painted different pictures of what happened between Cosby and Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia estate.

After the prosecution took five days to outline its side, the defense case consisted of just one witness — a detective — and six minutes of testimony Monday.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each one punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

The comedian once known as America’s Dad for his portrayal of kindly Dr. Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” suggested recently that race could have played a role in the case against him. The jury included two black members.

Constand, 44, testified that Cosby gave her three blue pills and then penetrated her with her fingers against her will as she lay paralyzed and half-conscious. She denied they had a romantic relationship and said she had rebuffed previous advances from him.

She sued Cosby after prosecutors in 2005 declined to press charges. Cosby testified over a decade ago as part of that lawsuit, eventually settling with her for an undisclosed sum.

His deposition was sealed for years until a judge released parts in 2015 at the request of The Associated Press, prompting a new set of prosecutors to take a fresh look at the case and charge him.

In his 2005 deposition, Cosby said he obtained several prescriptions for quaaludes in the 1970s and offered the now-banned sedatives to women he wanted to have sex with.

He also said he gave Constand three half-tablets of the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl before the “petting” began. Prosecutors have suggested he drugged her with something stronger — perhaps quaaludes.

The sole witness for the defense was the detective who led the 2005 investigation, Richard Schaffer, who previously took the stand during the prosecution’s case.

Schaffer testified this time that Constand had visited with Cosby at an out-of-state casino before the alleged attack and that police knew he had vision problems more than a decade ago. Cosby has said he is legally blind because of glaucoma.

