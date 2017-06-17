Hollywood Reacts To Bill Cosby Mistrial

By Lisa Respers France

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Celebrities took to social media Saturday to comment on the mistrial of Bill Cosby for sexual assault.

“Girls” star Lena Dunham was one of the most outspoken. “Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased,” she tweeted.

“When they don’t, survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth,” Dunham went on to say. “It’s an unimaginable grind. My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today.”

A judge declared a mistrial after a jury was deadlocked in Cosby’s trial for the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand.

Constand was one of dozens of women who accused Cosby of sexual assault over a decades-long time period, but hers has been the only one to result in a criminal trial.

Dunham’s colleague, “Girls” director and filmmaker Richard Shepard, tweeted a photo of the New York Magazine cover featuring several of Cosby’s accusers.

Comedian D.L. Hughley tweeted: “A jury deliberated longer in the #Cosby Case! Than the murder of #PhilandoCastile!”

Musical artist and producer Dready tweeted “Guilty or not, this trial will be a dark cloud over Bill Cosby’s whole career forever.”

As talk turned to a possible retrial for Cosby, “Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani asked if it were possible to find a jury not biased because of his fame.

“Serious question: How will Cosby ever get an unbiased jury,” Nanjiani wrote on Twitter. “Who doesn’t know him or have some sort of association with him?”

