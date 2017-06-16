Lonzo Ball Considering Talking To Other Lottery Teams, Report Says

June 16, 2017 9:57 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most expect Lonzo Ball to be the No. 2 overall selection in the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

But with the Lakers working out Josh Jackson for a second time following speculative reports about their interest in the Kansas star, you never know.

And now, according to a report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Ball may talk to other lottery teams.

Ball will workout for the Lakers on Friday for a second time, but “will consider talking to other lottery teams that have asked to speak with him” after the workout, according to Shelburne.

One of those teams is likely the 76ers, who own the No. 3 overall pick.

