WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intel Committee

Lakers Will Hold Second Workout With Josh Jackson

June 13, 2017 2:58 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The possibility of Josh Jackson becoming a Laker, not a 76er, is becoming increasingly realistic.

Related: John Calipari: ’76ers On Cusp Of Breakthrough’

The Lakers, who own the second overall pick in next Thursday’s (June 22nd) NBA Draft, will work Jackson out for a second time on Tuesday.

Just a few days ago, the Lakers worked out Jackson in Sacramento.

Another report circulated that the Lakers apparently promised Jackson they would take him.

Furthermore, Jackson has cancelled a workout with the Celtics — who own the first overall pick.

Related: Larry Brown Would Take De’Aaron Fox With No. 3 Pick

Just a few weeks ago, most projected Markelle Fultz to go first overall to the Celtics and Lonzo Ball to go second overall to the Lakers. The Sixers were the odds on favorite to land Jackson with the third pick.

Related: Brett Brown ‘Doesn’t Think’ 76ers Would Avoid Lonzo Ball

Now, who the heck knows. Big Baller Brand could be coming to Philly.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch