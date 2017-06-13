Lakers Will Hold Second Workout With Josh Jackson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The possibility of Josh Jackson becoming a Laker, not a 76er, is becoming increasingly realistic.
The Lakers, who own the second overall pick in next Thursday’s (June 22nd) NBA Draft, will work Jackson out for a second time on Tuesday.
Just a few days ago, the Lakers worked out Jackson in Sacramento.
Another report circulated that the Lakers apparently promised Jackson they would take him.
Furthermore, Jackson has cancelled a workout with the Celtics — who own the first overall pick.
Just a few weeks ago, most projected Markelle Fultz to go first overall to the Celtics and Lonzo Ball to go second overall to the Lakers. The Sixers were the odds on favorite to land Jackson with the third pick.
Now, who the heck knows. Big Baller Brand could be coming to Philly.