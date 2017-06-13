Lakers Will Hold Second Workout With Josh Jackson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The possibility of Josh Jackson becoming a Laker, not a 76er, is becoming increasingly realistic.

The Lakers, who own the second overall pick in next Thursday’s (June 22nd) NBA Draft, will work Jackson out for a second time on Tuesday.

Lakers just added a second workout for Josh Jackson. It'll be this afternoon. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) June 13, 2017

Just a few days ago, the Lakers worked out Jackson in Sacramento.

Great workout today with Josh Jackson #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/XkoaWkSjjF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 8, 2017

Another report circulated that the Lakers apparently promised Jackson they would take him.

Josh Jackson has been promised – has worked out for Lakers in LA. Has not worked out for Phoenix yet. It could be Philly but likely Lakers. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 12, 2017

Furthermore, Jackson has cancelled a workout with the Celtics — who own the first overall pick.

Just a few weeks ago, most projected Markelle Fultz to go first overall to the Celtics and Lonzo Ball to go second overall to the Lakers. The Sixers were the odds on favorite to land Jackson with the third pick.

Now, who the heck knows. Big Baller Brand could be coming to Philly.