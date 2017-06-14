BREAKING: Congressman, 4 Others Shot At Va. Baseball Field | Watch CBSN Coverage | Trump Gives Statement

Lonzo Makes Fun Of LaVar Ball In Commercial

June 14, 2017
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least Lonzo Ball has a good sense of humor about it.

In anticipation of Father’s Day on Sunday and the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 22nd, Foot Locker released this commercial which features Ball making fun of his father Lonzo Ball.

“Of course there’s that big day when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches,” Ball said in the commercial.

The UCLA guard is expected to be a top-three pick on the NBA Draft and many project him to go the Lakers at No. 2 overall. However, there have been growing reports about the Lakers’ interest in Josh Jackson.

