Torrey Smith: ‘In Every Uber Someone Is Listening To Sports Radio’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrey Smith is getting used to Philadelphia.

Smith, 28, is a Colonial Beach, Virginia native and former Baltimore Raven and San Francisco 49er. He knew Philly was passionate about sports, but now he’s getting a taste of just how passionate.

“I already knew the fans are kind of passionate, so that’s not really a surprise,” Smith told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday. “I mean every Uber you get into someone is listening to sports radio, so that’s different. But just the locker room, the team, everyone is very committed. It looks the way it’s supposed to look.

It just has a real good vibe around here and it could be something special.”

With the addition of key offensive pieces to go along with Smith in Alshon Jeffery and LeGarrette Blount, the Eagles’ expectations are high. Naysayers will be quick to point out their lack of experience at the cornerback position, but Smith doesn’t expect that to be a problem.

“I think the corners are gonna do fine man,” Smith said. “One thing that helps any corner is when you have a great pass rush. I don’t think that’s gonna be an issue for this team, those guys are flying off of the ball. I can go out there and play corner with those guys, you know what I mean?”