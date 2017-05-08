NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Torrey Smith And His Wife Pay Adoption Fee For 46 Animals

May 8, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrey Smith and his wife continue to make a positive impact in the Baltimore community.

The new Eagles wide receiver and his wife Chanel paid the adoption fee for all of the cats and dogs (46 total animals) at The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter’s (BARCS) “Pawject Runway,” not including the donations they made as well.

“He explained that before the show, he and his wife Chanel were discussing what more they could do for all the homeless animals they spent time with backstage,” the organization wrote on their Facebook page.

Smith, 28, was born in Colonial Beach, Virginia and attended Maryland University. Smith spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore with the Ravens.

