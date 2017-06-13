WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools To Close Early Tuesday | School ClosingsHeat Advisory Issued For Camden County | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

Jason Peters Wants More Guaranteed Money So He ‘Retire An Eagle’

June 13, 2017 12:04 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears Jason Peters skipped voluntary OTAs at least partially because of contract reasons.

Peters, 35, showed up for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and told reporters he wants the Eagles to restructure his deal so he can retire an Eagle.

Peters is currently set to make $10.45 million in 2017 and $10 million in 2018, but nearly none of that money is guaranteed, per spotrac.com. In February, the Eagles reportedly asked Peters to take a pay cut.

Peters had another successful season in 2016 starting all 16 gamesreaching his ninth Pro Bowl.

Peters told reporters he will not holdout of training camp.

