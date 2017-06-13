Jason Peters Wants More Guaranteed Money So He ‘Retire An Eagle’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears Jason Peters skipped voluntary OTAs at least partially because of contract reasons.
Related: Jordan Hicks: ‘There’s More Of A Buzz This Year’
Peters, 35, showed up for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and told reporters he wants the Eagles to restructure his deal so he can retire an Eagle.
Peters is currently set to make $10.45 million in 2017 and $10 million in 2018, but nearly none of that money is guaranteed, per spotrac.com. In February, the Eagles reportedly asked Peters to take a pay cut.
Peters had another successful season in 2016 starting all 16 games, reaching his ninth Pro Bowl.
Peters told reporters he will not holdout of training camp.