Fletcher Cox And Jason Peters Return To Pro Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Both Fletcher Cox and Jason Peters will be representing midnight green at the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

This is Cox’s second Pro Bowl selection since being drafted twelfth overall by the Birds in 2012.

For this season, Cox has 47 tackles and 6.5 sacks, only four defensive tackles in the NFL have more sacks this year compared to Cox.

Jason Peters is certainly no stranger to the Pro Bowl as he has represented the Birds in seven Pro Bowls since joining the team in 2009. Prior to his days in South Philly, Peters represented the Bills in two Pro Bowls between 2004-2008.

Seven Pro Bowls as an Eagle. Congrats to T Jason Peters for joining elite company in #Eagles history: https://t.co/WZnb9bRT3H#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1hHNM0w2SQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 21, 2016

The Pro Bowl between the best in the NFC and AFC will be held on January 29th at 8:00 p.m.