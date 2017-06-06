Mike Schmidt: ‘I Don’t Think You Can Build Team Around Odubel Herrera’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Schmidt and Odubel Herrera are complete opposites.

Schmidt, a 12-time all-star and three-time NL MVP with the Phillies (1980, 81, 86), played the game the way you’re taught to be played.

Herrera is the Phillies’ 25-year-old flashy Venezuelan centerfielder, who will flip his bat after hitting a long fly ball.

“Almost exact opposite,” Schmidt said, contrasting his playing style with Herrera’s on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

Herrera is the only current Phillies player with a significant contract (5 years, $30.5 million). However, he has struggled this season and been criticized for not hustling at times.

Can you build a team around the kind of a player?

“My honest answer to that would be no because of a couple of things,.” Schmidt said. “First of all, it’s a language barrier. Because of that, I think he can’t be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game. Or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game. Or come over to a guy and say, ‘Man, you gotta run that ball out.’ Just can’t be — because of the language barrier — that kind of a player.”

After hitting .286/.361/.420 in 2016, Herrera is hitting just .234/.276/.373 in 52 games this season.

“Odubel can be — you see what he’s doing the last three days [8-13, 6 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBIs] and we saw the inconsistency that dropped his batting average all the way down to the low .200’s prior to the last three games, and that’s really the first time we’ve seen that kind of inconsistency from him,” Schmidt said. “However, he’s more of a sort of, play the game, allow his exuberance for the game to kind of spread around the team. I think the fans love him. He’s not afraid to do things that sort of irk the other team if you will, and you know what that is. I probably would hate him if I played against him because of his antics on the field, but he’s not afraid. He’s not afraid to do that. He’s learning to play a really good centerfield. They haven’t figured out where he needs to hit in the batting order yet.

“To answer your question, those are the reasons that I don’t think you can build a team around him. Now, I truly think he can hit second or first on a championship team. There’s no question about that.”