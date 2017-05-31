Eskin: Mackanin, Klentak Discussed Sending Herrera, Franco Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have discussed sending both Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco down to the minors, according to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin.

Herrera and Franco, two of the young Phillies expected to have big 2017 seasons, have been struggling mightily. Herrera, who was benched for the past two games, is hitting just .217 with three homers and 13 RBI’s this season. Franco, who sat for Tuesday night’s game, is hitting just .209 with six homers and 28 RBI’s.

Eskin believes Phillies manager Pete Mackanin wants to send both players down to the minors, but GM Matt Klentak says no.

“Matt Klentak, who I have defended and I don’t want to throw him under the bus, he’s the problem right now,” Eskin said on Wednesday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “He’s the problem because I know the manager, deep down, wants to send down both Herrera and Franco. And it doesn’t even matter, it doesn’t even matter.

“I know they’ve talked about it and [I believe] Klentak says no.”

Eskin says he asked Klentak this question last week.

“‘Can you give me a good reason why you do not send Odubel Herrera down to the minors?’

“And he’s response was, ‘Have you seen his defensive statistics?'”