Odubel Herrera Is Baseball’s Slowest Hitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Odubel Herrera takes an average of 31.9 second between pitches, according to FanGraphs.

The stat was published in a new piece on Herrera’s approach at the plate by Matt Gelb, where Gelb states the next closest hitter to Herrera’s time in between pitches is Robinson Cano at 30.4 seconds.

Related: Mayfair’s Jeff Singer Rising Through Phillies’ System

“I don’t think we need the actual time to know that Odubel Herrera is probably one of the slower guys in baseball if you just watch him every day,” Gelb told the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday.

Listen: Matt Gelb on the 94WIP Morning Show

Related: Phillies Surprise Fan With Tickets For Autism Awareness Night

“He likes to think about it between pitches,” Gelb said. “He’s a guy that has a different approach maybe than any other hitter we see in baseball. He says it helps him relax. He steps back in the batter’s box. He thinks about the pitch that’s coming up and he just takes his time.”

Herrera, 25, is 11-40 (.275) with three doubles and three RBI’s in 12 games this season.