Mayfair’s Jeff Singer Rising Through Phillies’ System

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jeff Singer isn’t a household name – but if he keeps throwing heat, he could be soon. Singer, from our area, has quickly risen through the ranks of the Phillies farm system.

“I was born in Northeast Philly in the Mayfair area, then we moved over to Jersey and lived in Cinnaminson new jersey most of my life,” Singer told CBS 3’s Pat Gallen. “Cinnaminson was a great place, I love all the people there, everyone was great.”

After playing at Holy Cross in Delran and graduating from Rutgers Camden, Singer went undrafted. While keeping his dream alive, he continued to work at Dunphy Ford on Frankford Avenue in Mayfair with his father, Mark.

Related: Forbes: Phillies With MLB’s Highest 2016 Operating Income

“17, 18 we had him washing cars,” Mark Singer said. “Marty, his boss, if he needed somebody to drive somewhere, a lot of times we’ll get cars from other dealers…they think he’s a responsible kid which is nice.”

While at Dunphy Ford, and pitching in the Rancocas Valley league, his luck changed. A Phillies scout saw Singer throw and alerted the Camden Riversharks. He quickly excelled there, and after auditions for several major league teams, that same scout, Roland George, convinced the Phillies to sign him.

“That was where he hit 95 and looked really really good,” said Mark. “When we came home, the Yankees wanted him to come back up.

“Roland George called and said there’s no reason to go back up to audition for the Yankees. Jeff’s like, ‘Well why not?’ George says, ‘Because you’re coming down to Citizens Bank to sign a contract for the Phillies.’”

Related: Phillies Surprise Fan With Tickets For Autism Awareness Night

Singer signed, going from Williamsport, to Lakewood, to Single-A Clearwater, where he begins this season. And this spring, he got a chance to pitch with the Phillies in a major league game.

“It was all really fast,” Singer said. “I tried to slow down a little bit, and kinda enjoy the moment, but it everything happened really fast. I was just lucky to be there, happy to be in the bullpen, and when I got my name called, I was just really excited and happy I got to go out on the field and perform.”