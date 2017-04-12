Forbes: Phillies With MLB’s Highest 2016 Operating Income

April 12, 2017 9:20 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No Major League baseball team had a higher operating income in 2016 than the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Forbes. 

The Phillies’ 2016 operating income — which is earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) — was $87.7 million, about $4 million more than the Chicago Cubs. The Detroit Tigers had the lowest operating income at negative $36.4 million.

Related: Clay Buchholz Leaves Game After Straining Right Forearm 

The Phillies are currently the league’s ninth most valuable franchise valued at $1.65 billion, Forbes reports. However, the Phillies saw their value increase 34-percent last year, MLB’s third-highest improvement — which is most likely in regards to their new TV deal.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia