Clay Buchholz leaves game after straining right forearm 

April 11, 2017 10:29 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz left Tuesday night’s start after injuring his pitching arm in the third inning.

Buchholz allowed six runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets before he strained his right forearm on a pitch to Travis d’Arnaud. Adam Morgan replaced him with a 3-2 count on the batter.

Buchholz has struggled in his first two starts since joining the Phillies from Boston, posting a 12.27 ERA.

Buchholz was a two-time All-Star with the Red Sox but has been trending downward since his best season in 2013 when he was 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA and helped Boston win the World Series.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

