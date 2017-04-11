⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: 17th St. from Walnut to Locust Closed  | Real-Time Traffic |

Phillies Surprise Fan With Tickets For Autism Awareness Night

April 11, 2017 9:44 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — #RandomPhandom, just another reason why we love Philly sports.

The Phillies did something special on Monday afternoon, when a fan simply tweeted at their official account asking if there will be an Autism Awareness night at Citizens Bank Park.

Not only did the Phillies’ verified account reply to the fan, but they offered him and his three-year-old daughter a ticket voucher for the game.

The story quickly went viral and @DADitood is enjoying the notoriety on Twitter.

