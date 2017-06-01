Archdiocese: Priest Receives Package Believed To Be Illegal Drugs

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — A package of what is believed to contain illegal drugs was sent to a priest in Chadds Ford.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says staff at Saint Cornelius Parish opened a package on Tuesday that was addressed to Monsignor Gregory Parlante, who has been away from the parish for several weeks due to health-related issues and other personal matters.
Bear Sighting Reported In Doylestown
The archdiocese says the package was believed to have contained illegal drugs and law enforcement was called.
A search warrant was executed Wednesday morning.
“Both the parish and the Archdiocese are cooperating fully with law enforcement in the course of their active investigation,” said spokesman Kenneth Gavin.
Councilman’s Office Asks Anyone With Info On Stabbing To Come Forward
The archdiocese says parishioners were told at masses on the weekend of May 20 and 21 that due to health issues, Parlante would not return as pastor.
He’s been on a personal leave of absence.