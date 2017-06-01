Councilman’s Office Asks Anyone With Info On Stabbing To Come Forward

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The councilman’s office is asking for the public’s help on information regarding the stabbing and robbery of Philadelphia Councilman David Oh.
City Councilman David Oh was stabbed during a robbery Wednesday night. According to investigators, Oh was getting out of his car when a man approached him near the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue, just after 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Councilman Stabbed During Robbery
The man announced it was a robbery and told Oh, “give me your keys.” The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed Oh before fleeing the scene.
Councilman Oh remains hospitalized after an overnight surgery. The councilman’s office says Oh will remain at the hospital to monitor his recovery but he is expected to fully heal and return home soon.
His office says he thanks the medical staff, his Council and City colleagues, and the community for their prayers and support, and he looks forward to getting back to City Hall to serve Philadelphia.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call 911.