Bear Sighting Reported In Doylestown

June 1, 2017 9:19 AM By Stephanie Ballesteros
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County say they have received several phone calls Thursday morning regarding a bear sighting in Doylestown.

The bear was reportedly seen in the area of Route 202 and East Swamp Road.

There have been no injuries or reports of property damage.

Officials are urging residents to use caution and keep pets inside.

