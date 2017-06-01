Bear Sighting Reported In Doylestown

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County say they have received several phone calls Thursday morning regarding a bear sighting in Doylestown.
The bear was reportedly seen in the area of Route 202 and East Swamp Road.
Bear spotted this morning in Old Orchard. Use caution and keep pets inside. pic.twitter.com/SOXNszdT5l
— DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) June 1, 2017
There have been no injuries or reports of property damage.
Officials are urging residents to use caution and keep pets inside.