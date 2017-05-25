Man Accused Of Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy Wanted For Probation Violation

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)–Chester County’s Fugitive Unit is searching for the man accused of sucker-punching a person with cerebral palsy in a convenience store parking lot.

A warrant has been issued for Barry Baker, as county officials say he is wanted for a probation violation.

Baker is accused of assault as police say he is the man seen in a video mocking, then punching a person with cerebral palsy in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

He was released on $25,000 bail related to this crime.

“This defendant is a bully. Every decent citizen should be outraged by the defendant’s conduct. The victim is to be commended for keeping his cool and notifying the police,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

Baker has been in and out of jail, and is on probation for a 2009 theft case.

In 2007, he pleaded guilty and served time for selling flag holders from veterans’ grave-sites to a scrap-metal company.

The Chester County DA’s office says Baker failed to show up for a domestic relations matter on Thursday, so there is an additional warrant from the county’s Domestic Relations Department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call West Chester Police at 610-696-2700.