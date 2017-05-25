Sunscreen Dispensers Being Installed Throughout Philadelphia

BREAKING: 1 Dead In Helicopter Crash In New Castle, Delaware 

May 25, 2017 1:38 PM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll soon be seeing sunscreen dispensers – similar to hand sanitizer dispensers — around Philadelphia.

Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt was diagnosed with stage-three melanoma four years ago.

“The price I paid was having to go through radiation, having to have three surgeries,” Schmidt said. “I have taken chemo.”

Schmidt told a City Hall news conference on Thursday that the idea for public sunscreen dispensers came to him during a walk at the Navy Yard.

“I’m walking around the central green, and I realized I didn’t have any sunscreen on.,” he explained. “And the whole idea of sunscreen in Philadelphia came to my mind.”

(credit: Mike DeNardo)

About 20 sunscreen dispensers are now being installed along Kelly Drive, at City Hall, at city pools and parks, and at Citizens Bank Park. The effort is funded by the David Kann Melanoma Foundation and Independence Blue Cross.

