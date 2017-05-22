Police: Video Captures Suspect Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy In Face Outside 7-Eleven

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man is accused of sucker-punching a person suffering from cerebral palsy in the face.
The entire incident was captured on video.
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 29-year-old Barry Baker of Coatesville was arrested for assault after being caught on video punching a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy in the face outside a 7-Eleven store in West Chester on May 10.
Police: Off-Duty Del. Trooper Involved In Shooting During Domestic Dispute
“This defendant is a bully. Every decent citizen should be outraged by the defendant’s conduct. The victim is to be commended for keeping his cool and notifying the police,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.
The criminal complaint says Baker and his friends were at the 7-Eleven around 2:30 a.m. when the victim drove into the parking lot.
The complaint says that when the victim got out of his vehicle and walked into the store, Baker mocked the way he walked.
Firefighters Haul 14 People Trapped In Elevator Over 100 Feet To Safety
Officials say when the victim left the store, Baker once again mocked him and then punched him in the face. Baker then fled the scene.
“The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling. You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that,” said West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn.
Baker has been charged with simple assault and other related crimes. His bail was set at $25,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.