Police: Off-Duty Del. Trooper Involved In Shooting During Domestic Dispute

PIKE CREEK, Del. (CBS) — Authorities say an altercation between an off-duty trooper and her boyfriend ended in gunfire in Pike Creek, Delaware.
It happened near the 3200 block of Champions Drive, shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the female trooper and her boyfriend got into a fight and at some point, it turned physical. She then shot her boyfriend once in the chest after police say he severely beat her.
The trooper was then able to call 911 to report what had happened.
Both were transported to the hospital with severe injuries. Their condition is unknown.
