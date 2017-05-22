Firefighters Haul 14 People Trapped In Elevator Over 100 Feet To Safety

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City firefighters rescued more than a dozen people trapped in an elevator.
The Atlantic City Fire Department posted on Facebook that 14 people were stuck in an elevator for several hours at the Tropicana Casino & Resort on Saturday.
Firefighters deployed a rope rescue and haul system to get to the trapped individuals and pulled them over 100 feet to safety.
The individuals were stuck in a “blind shaft” elevator.
No injuries were reported.