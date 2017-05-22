Firefighters Haul 14 People Trapped In Elevator Over 100 Feet To Safety

May 22, 2017 11:56 AM
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City firefighters rescued more than a dozen people trapped in an elevator.

The Atlantic City Fire Department posted on Facebook that 14 people were stuck in an elevator for several hours at the Tropicana Casino & Resort on Saturday.

Firefighters deployed a rope rescue and haul system to get to the trapped individuals and pulled them over 100 feet to safety.

The individuals were stuck in a “blind shaft” elevator.

No injuries were reported.

