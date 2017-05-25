Allen Iverson Puts LeBron James On His Basketball Mount Rushmore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson was lucky — or unlucky — enough to play against both LeBron James and Michael Jordan, two of the greatest basketball players ever.

But who’s better? The debate is hot now, as James is just five wins away from capturing his fourth NBA title and just 28 points away from passing MJ in career playoff points.

Iverson says James deserves to be on the basketball Mount Rushmore, but he can’t ever put anyone over Jordan aka “Black Jesus,” his childhood idol.

.@alleniverson: It shows what type of player LeBron is that you can compare him to Black Jesus… I can't put anybody before Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/VJ3rUQJsR5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 24, 2017

Iverson spent time at Fox Sports promoting the upcoming Big3 League, which begins this summer.

BEST SEGMENT OF THE DAY: @alleniverson on life before the NBA, LeBron vs. MJ and 2001 Finals vs. Lakers pic.twitter.com/SFXn5xjQbC — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 25, 2017

AI also talked to Michael Rapoport about Jordan and his trash talking ability.

AI will be a player/coach on the Killer3’s team. Ice Cube’s Big3 league begins on June 25th and comes to Philadelphia on July 16th.