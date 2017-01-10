Report: Allen Iverson To Serve As Player/Coach In Ice Cube’s Pro 3-On-3 League

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a report, you’ll soon be able to see Allen Iverson head back to the court as not only a player, but also as a head coach.

This won’t be happening in the NBA…exactly.

According to The Vertical, the Sixers legend has committed to take part in the BIG3 3-on-3 professional basketball league that is expected to launch in 2017. The league is being supported by actor/rapper Ice Cube and will include the participation of retired NBA players.

The report says that the Hall of Famer Iverson has agreed to serve as a head coach/player and that a press conference will be held on Wednesday for Iverson to discuss his involvement.

Other former NBA players that will take part are Chauncey Billups, Gary Payton, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson, Kenyon Martin, Jason Williams and Rashard Lewis.