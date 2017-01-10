Why Is Allen Iverson Posting Photos In His Cowboys Uniform?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–We all know Allen Iverson owns Philly’s heart, but overnight the Sixers hall of famer reminded everyone his heart is in Dallas–at least when it comes to football!
“The Answer” went on an Instagram rant re-affirming his love for the Dallas Cowboys.
In the post, he’s pictured in Cowboys gear with the caption, “America’s team.”
Another photo posted showed Iverson with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the caption, “We dem boys.”
Is this the last straw Philly fans?
C’mon AI whyyyy!!??