NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Why Is Allen Iverson Posting Photos In His Cowboys Uniform?

January 10, 2017 6:16 AM
Filed Under: Allen Iverson, Dallas Cowboys, football

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–We all know Allen Iverson owns Philly’s heart, but overnight the Sixers hall of famer reminded everyone his heart is in Dallas–at least when it comes to football!

“The Answer” went on an Instagram rant re-affirming his love for the Dallas Cowboys.

Americas Team!!!

A photo posted by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on

In the post, he’s pictured in Cowboys gear with the caption, “America’s team.”

Another photo posted showed Iverson with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the caption, “We dem boys.”

We dem boyz!!!

A photo posted by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on

Is this the last straw Philly fans?

C’mon AI whyyyy!!??

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia