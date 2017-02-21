Allen Iverson Not Interested In Being NBA Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could you imagine Allen Iverson coaching in the NBA?
Neither can he.
Iverson, 41, was spotted in New Orleans during NBA All-Star weekend and told TMZ that he plans on doing more coaching in Ice Cube’s three-on-three league. AI quickly shot down the idea that it could be be a bridge to an NBA coaching gig
“Who?” Iverson told TMZ when asked if he would be interested in an NBA coaching job. “[Expletive] nah.”
Why not?
“‘Cause I ain’t coaching no [expletive] that make more money than me,” he said. “How the [expletive] am I gonna tell him anything?”
Iverson also said he hopes to play with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in Ice Cube’s three-on-three league, but knows that’s unrealistic.