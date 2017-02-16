TBT: Allen Iverson Cuts Off Braids During 2009 All-Star Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the 2017 NBA all-star weekend just a few days away, Tommy Breer of basketballinsiders.com reminded us of the time when the best basketball players in the game reacted to Allen Iverson cutting off his braids.
The video features Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade.
The West ended up beating the East 146-119 in the 2009 all-star game, as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were named co-MVPs.