Study: Women Attracted To Men Who Resemble Their Brothers

May 23, 2017 2:29 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study gives a new meaning to the phrase, “He’s a looker.”

Researchers presented “empirical data that heterosexual women select partners who resemble their brothers,” according to the Evolution and Human Behavior Journal-published study entitled “Facial resemblance between women’s partners and brothers.”

The researchers asked women to rank who looked the most similar, after they received photos divided into two columns of men that included their partners and brothers among others sent in by volunteers.

The women then selected the man from the second column who most resembled the man from the first column.

Researchers claim to have “clear evidence for perceptual similarity in photographs of a woman’s partner and her brother.”

