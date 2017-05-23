Community Helps 92-Year-Old Woman Cross Off Item On Bucket List

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County retirement community and a Chadds Ford Maserati dealer have teamed up to help a senior resident with a need for speed cross one item off her bucket list.

Ninety-two- year-old Blanch Rednor has a passion for sports cars but she’s never owned one.

“We went to the auto show and there was a Maserati and I said I’ll hire the Maserati for one day, we’ll put it in the parking lot, we’ll make everybody crazy.

That facetious remark was taken seriously by Lisa Haino and the staff at Wesley Enhanced Living.

“We’ve taken residents indoor skydiving, zip lining, we had one resident whose dream was to perform opera in front of an audience. So we had a professional opera singer come in and do a duet with him in front of the community,” said Haino. “Blanche mentioned that she always wanted to drive a sports car so we were able to get her a ride in a sports car and make her happy today.”

And so on Tuesday morning Blanche climbed into the passenger side of a gleaming new white Maserati convertible and took off on a joyride through the streets of Chadds Ford. Twenty minutes later she returned to the dealership with a huge grin on her face.

“How’d it go? Haha! I had a good time. He thought he scared me and I didn’t,” Blanche said. “Why should I get scared? I said if he wants to kill himself that’s OK, and I know he doesn’t want to kill himself.”

“I couldn’t even impress her at 130 miles per hour,” said the driver.

That’s how they roll at Blanches retirement community, Wesley Enhanced Living.