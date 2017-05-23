Pa. Fisherman Saves Bear Cub From Drowning

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A fisherman has a new friend out in the wilds of Central Pennsylvania.

But the fisherman admits he might act differently next time.

Brad Meck was relaxing on a lake in Huntingdon County over the weekend.

He says he saw something bobbing in the water, and it turned out to be a bear cub, struggling in the deep water.

Brad reached out to rescue the little fella.

“Right as I was going to grab it, I thought to myself ‘please don’t bite me,’ said Meck. “It was as calm as can be. It didn’t show any hostility or anything towards me. It was gonna drown if I didn’t help it. I didn’t think anything else but get it and help it.”

Brad says he put the cub on dry land, and it hurried off into the woods.

The State Game Commission reminds everyone to leave animals alone in the wild — and if necessary, call the game commission.