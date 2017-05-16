PA Primary Day: DA's Race  | Win $5,000 For Voting  | Voter Resource Guide  | Online Voter Tools What's On The Ballot

David Creato’s Cellphone Center Of Attention During Murder Trial

May 16, 2017 2:04 PM By David Madden
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was a day of highly technical testimony at the David Creato murder trial in Camden as his cellphone was the center of attention on Tuesday.

On the stand, digital forensics expert Louis Cinquanto, brought in by prosecutors, who found a picture on Creato’s cellphone taken a day-and-a-half before 3-year-old Brendan was found dead in Cooper River Park.

The photo depicted the area where the body was found.

The elder Creato also apparently used his cellphone to log into online accounts of his then girlfriend, Julia Stensky, the night before Brendan was found dead.

He found Facebook messages she received from college friends, and he read several stories on Snapchat.

Between the murder and the day of his arrest, more than 4,500 text messages were deleted from the phone.

