David Creato’s Mother Testifies In His Murder Trial

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The mother of David Creato, charged with the murder of his son a year-and-a-half ago, took the witness stand on day two of his murder trial.

Lisa Creato broke down as prosecutor Christine Shah showed her photographs of the clothing her 3-year-old grandson, Brendan, wore the day his body was found along the Cooper River, a half-mile from David Creato’s Haddon Township apartment. She recalled the weekend before as she took the child to the zoo, then dropped the child off the night before his death at the apartment.

Mother Of Slain Toddler Testifies At Father’s Murder Trial

She also talked of how Brendan was afraid of the dark and slept with lights on nearby. She said the boy never left the house on his own, although, on cross examination by defense lawyer Richard Fuschino, conceded the child would on occasion wander into her backyard independently but never at night.

She was followed by Connie Nicholson, a K-9 officer with the Delaware River Port Authority. She and partner Kauen searched for the child. Nicholson also broke down during her testimony, particularly when she and a colleague discovered the boy’s body lying atop a rock just off a walking path in Cooper River Park.

Jurors were also given a video tour of David Creato’s second floor apartment by the building manager, Gregory Palossa.

In another development, a court order was issued regarding a plan to take jurors to the park where the body was found. That order bars members of the media from being on site as that tour is being conducted.