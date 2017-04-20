Father Goes On Trial After Toddler Son Found Dead In NJ

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A year and a half after a young boy’s body is found less than a mile from his New Jersey home, his father goes on trial.

A Camden court will hear opening statements this morning in the murder trial of D.J. Creato.

The trial is expected to take 15 days, spread out over the course of the next five weeks.

Jury In Place For Trial In Murder Of 3-Year-Old Boy In Camden County

On Wednesday, the prosecution and defense finished weeding through 200 potential jurors to set a jury.

After nearly a year and a half since his arrest, 23-year-old D.J. Creato’s trial date has finally arrived.

Creato is facing murder and child endangerment charges in the death of his 3-year-old son Brendan.

The Haddon Township man reported his son missing in October of 2015.

After a brief search, the little boy’s body was found about a half-mile from his father’s apartment, in a wooded area by the Cooper River.

Months later in January of 2016, police arrested Creato and charged him with first-degree murder.

The prosecution is arguing that Creato killed his son to try to stop his teenage girlfriend from leaving him. But prosecutors have quite the challenge in front of them. The case is based on circumstantial evidence, no witnesses or DNA evidence and an autopsy on Brendan was inconclusive about the cause of death.

Just last week, Creato’s attorney told Eyewitness News he’s confident his client’s name will be cleared.

Richard Fuschino says, “We’re ready, we’re optimistic, we have a very strong sense of what the evidence is going to show and I believe at the end of the day, Mr. Creato will prevail.”

The trial begins at 9 a.m. in Judge John Kelley’s courtroom. It is expected to wrap up by the end of May.