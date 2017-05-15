Zeoli Show Log 05.15.17

3pm- On today’s episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough mocked anyone who carries a pocket constitution.
3:40pm- Reading from a statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein indicated that they know the targets of the FBI’s Russian probe and, according to what they’ve seen, Donald Trump is not among them.
3:50pm- A school bus carrying Philadelphia students was involved in an accident in Maryland.
4pm- While on CNN’s State of the Union, Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he believed that government institutions are under attack by President Trump.
4:15pm- Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe claims that Trump needs to be impeached because he has shown no respect for the rule of law.
4:20pm- Preston Scarberry, lead operator on the crude unit at PBF Energy’s Delaware City Refinery, calls in to discuss the necessary deregulation of renewable fuel standards.
4:40pm- A proposed NJ law would make it illegal to drain a swimming pool without a license. The bill would require home owners to hire pool industry professionals to drain household pools.
5:10pm- Carl Bernstein believes that Trump’s decision to fire James Comey is potentially a more dangerous situation than Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.
5:20pm- There is a growing trend of people marrying themselves. It’s being called “sologamy.”
5:30pm- Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as Sean Spicer on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.
5:35pm- Sen. Elizabeth Warren took shots at President Trump while delivering a commencement speech at UMass.
5:40pm- While appearing on Meet the Press, Sen. Lindsey Graham called for Trump to stop tweeting.
5:45pm- Mike Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough claim that Kellyanne Conway is only working for Donald Trump because she wants money.
5:50pm- Journalist Tom Brokaw criticized media members for continually comparing Comey’s firing to Richard Nixon’s Watergate.