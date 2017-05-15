Over Two Dozen People Injured In Maryland Bus Crash

May 15, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Maryland

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (CBS) — A bus crash in Maryland has injured over two dozen people, authorities say.

CBS Baltimore reports at least 25 people were injured following an accident involving an overturned charter bus on southbound I-95 in Harford County.

The accident occurred near Exit 89 in Havre de Grace.

According to CBS Baltimore, two people were critically injured and transported by Medevac.

The Susquehanna Hose Co. says southbound I-95 remains blocked between Exits 89 to 93.

Triage and treatment is ongoing at the scene.

